European Stocks Tumble as US Tariff Shifts Rattle Markets
European stocks experienced a turbulent week due to abrupt shifts in U.S. tariffs, escalating trade tensions. The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 0.3%, with China increasing tariffs in retaliation. The 90-day tariff pause offers temporary relief, but concerns remain. Financial stress is also highlighted by the European Central Bank.
European stocks faced a challenging end to the week as shifts in U.S. tariff policies increased market volatility, causing the pan-European STOXX 600 to decline by 0.3% on Friday.
The index's downward trend was exacerbated by China's decision to hike tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125%, further intensifying the trade war between the two economic giants.
The 90-day pause in tariffs from the U.S., although excluding China, did prompt the EU to consider its next steps. Meanwhile, the ECB expressed concern over financial stress cascading from non-bank entities to lenders.
