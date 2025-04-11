Left Menu

European Stocks Tumble as US Tariff Shifts Rattle Markets

European stocks experienced a turbulent week due to abrupt shifts in U.S. tariffs, escalating trade tensions. The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped 0.3%, with China increasing tariffs in retaliation. The 90-day tariff pause offers temporary relief, but concerns remain. Financial stress is also highlighted by the European Central Bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 13:58 IST
European Stocks Tumble as US Tariff Shifts Rattle Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks faced a challenging end to the week as shifts in U.S. tariff policies increased market volatility, causing the pan-European STOXX 600 to decline by 0.3% on Friday.

The index's downward trend was exacerbated by China's decision to hike tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125%, further intensifying the trade war between the two economic giants.

The 90-day pause in tariffs from the U.S., although excluding China, did prompt the EU to consider its next steps. Meanwhile, the ECB expressed concern over financial stress cascading from non-bank entities to lenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025