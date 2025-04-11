European Stocks Tumble as US Tariff Shifts Rattle Markets

European stocks faced a challenging end to the week as shifts in U.S. tariff policies increased market volatility, causing the pan-European STOXX 600 to decline by 0.3% on Friday.

The index's downward trend was exacerbated by China's decision to hike tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125%, further intensifying the trade war between the two economic giants.

The 90-day pause in tariffs from the U.S., although excluding China, did prompt the EU to consider its next steps. Meanwhile, the ECB expressed concern over financial stress cascading from non-bank entities to lenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)