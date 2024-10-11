Navi Mumbai Airport's First Test Flight Touches Down
The Navi Mumbai International Airport completed a successful trial landing with an Airbus C295. The aircraft, operated by the Indian Air Force, landed on the Southern runway. A water cannon salute was given. The airport, developed by Adani Group, aims for commercial operations next year.
The Navi Mumbai International Airport marked a major milestone by successfully conducting its first trial landing, featuring an Airbus C295 on Friday. The aircraft touched down at 12.14 pm on the airport's Southern runway 26.
As the Indian Air Force transport carrier made its descent, the airport operator documented this landmark event, affirming its readiness for future operations. In a ceremonious gesture, a water cannon salute greeted the aircraft upon its safe landing.
With the Adani Group spearheading the development of this ambitious project, the airport gears up for commercial operations, slated to commence early next year, symbolizing a significant leap forward for regional aviation.
