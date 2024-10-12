China's Ambitious Debt Strategy: A Long View
China announced plans to increase debt to revive its economy, but details on the actual size of the stimulus package were not provided, leaving investors uncertain. Measures include aiding local governments, supporting the property market, and boosting state bank capital to address deflationary pressures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 11:35 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 11:35 IST
China has declared its intent to substantially increase its debt to rejuvenate the struggling economy, although crucial specifics on the stimulus size remain elusive for anxious investors.
Finance Minister Lan Foan indicated strategies to aid local governments' debt issues, bolster the property market, and support state banks, amid the country's economic slowdown and deflationary pressures.
Despite these initiatives sparking a temporary market rally, the absence of explicit monetary figures leaves investors in suspense, with further policy details expected in upcoming weeks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Investors Eye Crucial Inflation Report: US Stock Futures Dip
US STOCKS-Futures dip as investors gear up for key inflation report
Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma to Lead Delhi-leg Investors' Meet for Global Summit 2024
Dow Jones Closes at Record High as Investors Celebrate Subdued Inflation Report
Investors Eye Crucial U.S. Job Data Amid Soft Landing Hopes