Left Menu

Goa State's Green Transit Transition: Electric Buses on the Horizon

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced plans to replace Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited's diesel buses with electric vehicles, aiming to promote green transportation. Speaking at the corporation's anniversary event, he emphasized the need for profitability while encouraging public transport to reduce traffic and accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 12-10-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 13:54 IST
Goa State's Green Transit Transition: Electric Buses on the Horizon
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has unveiled plans to transition the state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited's (KTCL) fleet from diesel to electric buses, as part of efforts to promote eco-friendly transport.

Speaking during KTCL's anniversary celebration, Sawant stressed replacing diesel buses with electric vehicles to foster sustainable travel within the coastal state. KTCL, established in 1980 to support rural public transportation, aims for this conversion while improving profitability.

Sawant called on the public to adopt public transport over personal vehicles, highlighting benefits like reduced road accidents and less traffic congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024