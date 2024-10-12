Goa State's Green Transit Transition: Electric Buses on the Horizon
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced plans to replace Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited's diesel buses with electric vehicles, aiming to promote green transportation. Speaking at the corporation's anniversary event, he emphasized the need for profitability while encouraging public transport to reduce traffic and accidents.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has unveiled plans to transition the state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited's (KTCL) fleet from diesel to electric buses, as part of efforts to promote eco-friendly transport.
Speaking during KTCL's anniversary celebration, Sawant stressed replacing diesel buses with electric vehicles to foster sustainable travel within the coastal state. KTCL, established in 1980 to support rural public transportation, aims for this conversion while improving profitability.
Sawant called on the public to adopt public transport over personal vehicles, highlighting benefits like reduced road accidents and less traffic congestion.
