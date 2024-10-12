Connecting Frontiers: A Milestone in Strategic Infrastructure
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla acknowledged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for inaugurating 75 BRO infrastructure projects, including key road bridges in the hill state. These projects enhance connectivity and strategic readiness along the India-China border, aiding both military and local socio-economic development.
Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla expressed gratitude to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for inaugurating 75 infrastructure projects spearheaded by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), including strategic road bridges in the state's mountainous terrain.
Addressing the event virtually from the Raj Bhavan, Shukla emphasized the importance of the five newly inaugurated bridges in strengthening connectivity and bolstering strategic preparedness along the India-China border.
Situated at Munni, Bhaga, Dogri, Habsar, and Shalkhar-11 on NH-3, NH-5, and NH-505, these bridges are pivotal for the rapid movement of Army forces and equipment, and they promise substantial socio-economic benefits for local communities.
