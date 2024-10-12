Left Menu

Connecting Frontiers: A Milestone in Strategic Infrastructure

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla acknowledged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for inaugurating 75 BRO infrastructure projects, including key road bridges in the hill state. These projects enhance connectivity and strategic readiness along the India-China border, aiding both military and local socio-economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 12-10-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 17:45 IST
Connecting Frontiers: A Milestone in Strategic Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla expressed gratitude to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for inaugurating 75 infrastructure projects spearheaded by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), including strategic road bridges in the state's mountainous terrain.

Addressing the event virtually from the Raj Bhavan, Shukla emphasized the importance of the five newly inaugurated bridges in strengthening connectivity and bolstering strategic preparedness along the India-China border.

Situated at Munni, Bhaga, Dogri, Habsar, and Shalkhar-11 on NH-3, NH-5, and NH-505, these bridges are pivotal for the rapid movement of Army forces and equipment, and they promise substantial socio-economic benefits for local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024