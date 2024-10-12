Revving Up Employee Spirits: Team Detailing Solutions' Generous Gift

In a remarkable move to boost employee productivity, Team Detailing Solutions, a structural steel design and detailing company, gifted 28 cars and 29 bikes to its employees. The gesture was intended as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication, according to an official statement.

The vehicles, which range from budget models like Hyundai and Tata to luxury cars such as Mercedes Benz, were distributed among employees based on their contribution, years of service, and performance. 'Our employees are our greatest assets,' said Sridhar Kannan, Managing Director of the company, highlighting their exceptional commitment.

Beyond vehicles, the company offers marriage assistance, doubling their support to Rs 1 lakh this year. This initiative aims to further boost morale and productivity. Kannan emphasized the company's ongoing dedication to employee development and customer satisfaction, asserting that employees' dreams are cherished by the firm.

