Left Menu

Revving Up Employee Spirits: Team Detailing Solutions' Generous Gift

Team Detailing Solutions, a structural steel design company, gifted 28 cars and 29 bikes to its employees to appreciate their dedication. The company believes such rewards boost productivity and motivation. They also provide financial assistance for employees' marriages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-10-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 19:00 IST
Revving Up Employee Spirits: Team Detailing Solutions' Generous Gift
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable move to boost employee productivity, Team Detailing Solutions, a structural steel design and detailing company, gifted 28 cars and 29 bikes to its employees. The gesture was intended as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication, according to an official statement.

The vehicles, which range from budget models like Hyundai and Tata to luxury cars such as Mercedes Benz, were distributed among employees based on their contribution, years of service, and performance. 'Our employees are our greatest assets,' said Sridhar Kannan, Managing Director of the company, highlighting their exceptional commitment.

Beyond vehicles, the company offers marriage assistance, doubling their support to Rs 1 lakh this year. This initiative aims to further boost morale and productivity. Kannan emphasized the company's ongoing dedication to employee development and customer satisfaction, asserting that employees' dreams are cherished by the firm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024