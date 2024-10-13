Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

A deadly incident occurred in the Yakutia region of Siberia when Russia's Antonov-3 aircraft crash-landed, claiming one life. Details were confirmed by the regional branch of the emergency ministry.

The ill-fated flight included three crew members and two passengers, according to a statement made on the ministry's Telegram messaging platform.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the crash, as the region grapples with this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)