Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

A fatal crash landing of Russia's Antonov-3 aircraft in Siberia's Yakutia region resulted in the death of one person. The incident involved three crew members and two passengers, as reported by the regional emergency ministry on their Telegram messaging app.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 06:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 06:37 IST
A deadly incident occurred in the Yakutia region of Siberia when Russia's Antonov-3 aircraft crash-landed, claiming one life. Details were confirmed by the regional branch of the emergency ministry.

The ill-fated flight included three crew members and two passengers, according to a statement made on the ministry's Telegram messaging platform.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the crash, as the region grapples with this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

