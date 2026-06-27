Tennis Legends Bring Wimbledon Magic to Central Park

The Manicured Lawns Of Wimbledon Came To The Heart Of Manhattan On Friday When Former Grand Slam Champions And Fan Favourites Including Andre Agassi And Caroline Wozniacki Took To A Temporary Popup Grasscourt Erected In New Yorks Central Park Agassi And Wozniacki Were Joined By Former Us Player James Blake And Canadian Former World Number Five Eugenie Bouchard For A Series Of Exhibition Matches Designed To Bring A Taste Of Southwest London To New York Ahead Of The Grand Slams Start On Monday The Quartet Played Singles Exhibitions Before Teaming Up For Mixed Doubles On A Wimbledonstyle Court Installed At Wollman Rink At The Southern End Of Central Park

In an extraordinary union of sport and cityscape, Wimbledon came to life in Central Park as tennis legends treated fans to a spectacle on a temporary grass court.

Former champions Andre Agassi and Caroline Wozniacki, alongside James Blake and Eugenie Bouchard, showcased exhibitions that whisked the Southwest London tennis experience into the New York City heartland.

The event not only rekindled tennis passions but also fueled excitement over Serena Williams' unexpected return at Wimbledon, marking a significant moment after her prolonged absence. Attendees reveled in the blend of tennis splendor and Central Park's iconic backdrop.