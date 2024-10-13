Left Menu

India to Unlock $117 Billion with World Trade Expo 2024

India looks to harness USD 117 billion in untapped export opportunities through the World Trade Expo 2024 in Mumbai. The event, featuring diverse trade talks and a focus on sustainability, gathers global representatives to foster international trade relations and open new markets for Indian businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 15:44 IST
Representative image (Photo source: https://www.worldtradeexpo.org/). Image Credit: ANI
India stands on the brink of unlocking a staggering USD 117 billion in untapped export potential as the World Trade Expo 2024 gears up in Mumbai. Set for October 17-18 at the World Trade Center Mumbai, this flagship event, organized by the World Trade Center Mumbai and the All India Association of Industries (AIAI), will spotlight trade and investment prospects spanning 30 countries and regions.

The fifth edition of the Expo will be inaugurated by Maharashtra's Governor, HE CP Radhakrishnan, who will deliver a keynote address focused on "Innovation for Sustainability with a Focus on Green and Renewable Energy." The event will feature prominent figures such as Ajay Shankar, a former Secretary at the Indian Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, offering his insights on sustainable growth and energy solutions in India.

The Expo is set to be a melting pot for ambassadors and trade missions from diverse regions like the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia, which collectively account for a significant portion of India's trade activities. Given the over USD 10 billion trade deficit with these regions in 2024, the event aims to catalyze meaningful engagements in sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and automobiles, thereby reinforcing India's economic ties worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

