Ola Complies with CCPA: New Consumer-Friendly Policies Introduced

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has mandated Ola to establish a consumer-friendly refund process that allows customers to select their preferred refund method. As announced by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, refunds can now be received directly into bank accounts or via coupons, marking a notable shift from Ola's previous policy.

This directive, aimed at bolstering consumer rights and transparency, was propelled by observations that Ola's earlier refund policy predominantly offered future ride coupons without providing clear options for customers. CCPA Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare emphasized that a fair refund policy should not subtly force consumers to re-engage with the service but should offer genuine choice.

The CCPA also flagged concerns with Ola's invoice policies for auto rides, which were reportedly in violation of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, requiring providers to issue invoices for services rendered. In response, Ola has enacted multiple consumer-centric updates including the display of grievance officer contact details, a transparent fare breakdown, and improved driver payment systems, addressing over 2,000 consumer complaints registered this year.

