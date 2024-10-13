India's New Stance: Curbing Lighter Imports to Boost Domestic Production

The government has swiftly enacted import restrictions on pocket lighter components, aiming to bolster domestic manufacturing and diminish dependency on imports, particularly from China. This initiative aligns with broader efforts to slash the import of Chinese goods, counteract the increasing trade deficit, and promote local industry growth.

A notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) indicates that importation of lighter parts, encompassing both non-refillable and refillable gas-fueled cigarette lighters, is now restricted. This builds upon previous prohibitions of lighters priced below Rs 20 and newly implemented quality standards meant to curb the influx of subpar goods.

India's strategy to reduce dependence on Chinese imports is evident in the trade figures, with merchandise imports from China escalating while exports to the neighboring country grow at a slower rate. This imbalance has significantly contributed to an expanding trade deficit, estimated at USD 85 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24.

