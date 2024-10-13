Left Menu

India's New Stance: Curbing Lighter Imports to Boost Domestic Production

The Indian government has imposed immediate import curbs on parts of pocket lighters to boost domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports from China. This move includes enforcing quality standards and marks a broader strategy to cut imports from China amidst an increasing trade deficit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 18:01 IST
India's New Stance: Curbing Lighter Imports to Boost Domestic Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has swiftly enacted import restrictions on pocket lighter components, aiming to bolster domestic manufacturing and diminish dependency on imports, particularly from China. This initiative aligns with broader efforts to slash the import of Chinese goods, counteract the increasing trade deficit, and promote local industry growth.

A notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) indicates that importation of lighter parts, encompassing both non-refillable and refillable gas-fueled cigarette lighters, is now restricted. This builds upon previous prohibitions of lighters priced below Rs 20 and newly implemented quality standards meant to curb the influx of subpar goods.

India's strategy to reduce dependence on Chinese imports is evident in the trade figures, with merchandise imports from China escalating while exports to the neighboring country grow at a slower rate. This imbalance has significantly contributed to an expanding trade deficit, estimated at USD 85 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024