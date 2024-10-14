Left Menu

IMF Urges Reform in Pakistan’s Agriculture and Textile Sectors

The IMF recommends that Pakistan end preferential treatment for agriculture and textile sectors, which hinder economic growth. The report highlights inefficiencies, subsidies, and fiscal incentives that stifle competitiveness. The IMF calls for simplified trade policies to boost high-value exports and improve Pakistan’s economic complexity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:01 IST
IMF Urges Reform in Pakistan’s Agriculture and Textile Sectors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has issued a call to action for Pakistan, urging the country to swiftly end preferential treatment and tax exemptions in the agriculture and textile sectors. These sectors have impeded the nation's growth, according to a report in The Dawn newspaper on Monday.

In its recent staff report, the IMF criticized these sectors for not contributing adequately to national revenue while consuming considerable public funds. As a part of the USD 7 billion Extended Fund Facility, the IMF advised Pakistan to break from its entrenched economic practices that have perpetuated cyclical economic instability.

Released on October 10, the IMF report highlighted that Pakistan has lagged behind similar nations, compromising living standards. With a strong focus on agriculture and textiles, the country's export diversity is limited, affecting its economic progression. The IMF also emphasized the necessity for policy reforms to enhance competitiveness and integrate into global trade networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024