Market Maneuvers as Global Stocks React to Trade Policies and Earnings

Wall Street experienced mixed premarket trading. UnitedHealth fell significantly due to missed forecasts, while Eli Lilly and Hertz saw increases. European stocks dipped amid trade policy concerns. Japan's Nikkei rose after trade discussions with Trump. Global energy and currency markets showed slight gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-04-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 18:11 IST
Thursday's premarket trading on Wall Street showed a mix of rising and falling stocks, marking a calm end to a week that started quietly. S&P 500 futures rose by 0.3% while Dow Jones futures dropped by 1.6%, and Nasdaq futures were up 0.6% before the opening bell.

Shares in UnitedHealth Group plummeted nearly 20% after missing Wall Street's profit targets and lowering its 2025 forecast due to unexpected healthcare usage. Conversely, Eli Lilly's shares jumped 11% following promising Phase 3 trial results for its weight loss medication.

European markets wavered with France's CAC 40, Germany's DAX, and Britain's FTSE 100 all facing declines. Japan's Nikkei, however, surged by 1.4% after high-level trade talks with the United States, led by President Trump, concluded positively without revealing specific progress details.

