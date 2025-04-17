Market Maneuvers as Global Stocks React to Trade Policies and Earnings

Thursday's premarket trading on Wall Street showed a mix of rising and falling stocks, marking a calm end to a week that started quietly. S&P 500 futures rose by 0.3% while Dow Jones futures dropped by 1.6%, and Nasdaq futures were up 0.6% before the opening bell.

Shares in UnitedHealth Group plummeted nearly 20% after missing Wall Street's profit targets and lowering its 2025 forecast due to unexpected healthcare usage. Conversely, Eli Lilly's shares jumped 11% following promising Phase 3 trial results for its weight loss medication.

European markets wavered with France's CAC 40, Germany's DAX, and Britain's FTSE 100 all facing declines. Japan's Nikkei, however, surged by 1.4% after high-level trade talks with the United States, led by President Trump, concluded positively without revealing specific progress details.

(With inputs from agencies.)