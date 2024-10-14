Left Menu

Keir Starmer's Bold Economic Pledge: Wooing Investors to Reclaim Britain's Growth

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is aiming to invigorate the UK's economy by hosting a high-profile investor conference. The Labour Party seeks to reverse political instability and boost infrastructure, while attracting significant foreign capital. Key plans include regulatory reforms and enhancing workers' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:56 IST
Keir Starmer's Bold Economic Pledge: Wooing Investors to Reclaim Britain's Growth
Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is poised to reinvigorate the UK's economy by dismantling regulations that impede growth. Hosting a conference featuring global business leaders, he targets to recapture international investments.

Facing investor skepticism, the new government has promised expedited planning processes, regulatory overhauls, and cleaner energy solutions. An event with major banks and investors will underscore its ambitions.

Once favored for investments, Britain now lags due to Brexit-induced uncertainties. Amid fiscal constraints, the summit aims to attract substantial capital, while plans to ease financial regulations and emphasize workers' rights unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024