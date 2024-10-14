Keir Starmer's Bold Economic Pledge: Wooing Investors to Reclaim Britain's Growth

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is poised to reinvigorate the UK's economy by dismantling regulations that impede growth. Hosting a conference featuring global business leaders, he targets to recapture international investments.

Facing investor skepticism, the new government has promised expedited planning processes, regulatory overhauls, and cleaner energy solutions. An event with major banks and investors will underscore its ambitions.

Once favored for investments, Britain now lags due to Brexit-induced uncertainties. Amid fiscal constraints, the summit aims to attract substantial capital, while plans to ease financial regulations and emphasize workers' rights unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)