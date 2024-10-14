NPPA Increases Ceiling Prices: Ensuring Drug Availability Amid Rising Costs

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has sanctioned a 50% increase in the ceiling prices of eleven crucial scheduled formulations from eight drugs. This move aims to secure the continuous availability of these medications in response to escalating production costs, as detailed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare following their meeting on October 8.

Employing extraordinary powers under Para 19 of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, the NPPA is working to maintain affordability of essential medicines while addressing the financial strains of drug manufacturing. The increase reflects rising Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and production costs, alongside fluctuations in exchange rates, which have led manufacturers to request price adjustments or even plan product discontinuations.

The drugs impacted by this decision play pivotal roles in treating several health conditions, including asthma, glaucoma, thalassemia, tuberculosis, and various mental health disorders. The revised pricing aims to avert potential shortages or market withdrawals, ensuring their availability as primary treatments in public health initiatives, which is crucial for maintaining effective healthcare delivery across the nation.

The list of drugs affected encompasses Benzyl Penicillin, Atropine injections, Streptomycin powder, Salbutamol formulations, Pilocarpine eye drops, Cefadroxil tablets, Desferrioxamine injections, and Lithium tablets. The NPPA's interventions in 2019 and 2021 saw similar hikes, underscoring ongoing efforts to balance drug affordability with accessibility in India's healthcare system.

