Left Menu

NPPA Increases Ceiling Prices: Ensuring Drug Availability Amid Rising Costs

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has approved a 50% increase in ceiling prices for eleven essential formulations. This decision, aiming to combat rising production costs, ensures continued drug availability for public health needs, addressing the financial viability of manufacturing crucial medicines used in treating conditions like asthma and tuberculosis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:41 IST
NPPA Increases Ceiling Prices: Ensuring Drug Availability Amid Rising Costs
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has sanctioned a 50% increase in the ceiling prices of eleven crucial scheduled formulations from eight drugs. This move aims to secure the continuous availability of these medications in response to escalating production costs, as detailed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare following their meeting on October 8.

Employing extraordinary powers under Para 19 of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, the NPPA is working to maintain affordability of essential medicines while addressing the financial strains of drug manufacturing. The increase reflects rising Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and production costs, alongside fluctuations in exchange rates, which have led manufacturers to request price adjustments or even plan product discontinuations.

The drugs impacted by this decision play pivotal roles in treating several health conditions, including asthma, glaucoma, thalassemia, tuberculosis, and various mental health disorders. The revised pricing aims to avert potential shortages or market withdrawals, ensuring their availability as primary treatments in public health initiatives, which is crucial for maintaining effective healthcare delivery across the nation.

The list of drugs affected encompasses Benzyl Penicillin, Atropine injections, Streptomycin powder, Salbutamol formulations, Pilocarpine eye drops, Cefadroxil tablets, Desferrioxamine injections, and Lithium tablets. The NPPA's interventions in 2019 and 2021 saw similar hikes, underscoring ongoing efforts to balance drug affordability with accessibility in India's healthcare system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024