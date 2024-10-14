Malaysia Airlines Reinstates Kolkata-Kuala Lumpur Route

In a strategic move to bolster its presence in key international markets, Malaysia Airlines has announced the resumption of direct flights between Kolkata and Kuala Lumpur after an 18-year pause. Starting December 2, the airline will operate five weekly flights using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

This initiative follows the successful launch of daily operations in Amritsar last month, reflecting the carrier's commitment to strengthening connections between Malaysia and India. Malaysia's honorary consul general in Kolkata, Sanjay Budhia, emphasized that "visa-free entry and direct flights" would significantly boost trade and tourism between the two nations.

The airline is rolling out special introductory fares for customers, available until November 8, with travel commencing December 3. With this reinstated connection, Malaysia Airlines now offers 76 weekly flights across ten destinations in India, underscoring its position as the key gateway to Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)