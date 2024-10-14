Left Menu

Tragic Toll Barrier Crash Claims Two Lives in Himachal Pradesh

A speeding car collided with a toll barrier in Una district, Himachal Pradesh, resulting in the deaths of two workers and injuring another person. The crash obliterated the barrier cabin. The deceased are Ranjit Singh and Parwinder Singh. Police are investigating the incident further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:04 IST
Tragic Toll Barrier Crash Claims Two Lives in Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating accident occurred in Una district, Himachal Pradesh, on Monday afternoon, where a speeding car crashed into a toll barrier, resulting in two fatalities and one injury, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded in Ajouli village, located on the Nangal-Santokhgarh road, as the car slammed into a toll barrier cabin. This tragic event led to the deaths of two workers who were inside having lunch. The cabin was reportedly blown apart by the force of the collision, as confirmed by authorities.

The victims have been identified as Ranjit Singh and Parwinder Singh, residents of Amb and Nalagarh, respectively. The injured individual, Soni Kapila, has been directed to PGI for further treatment. An official investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024