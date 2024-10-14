Tragic Toll Barrier Crash Claims Two Lives in Himachal Pradesh

A devastating accident occurred in Una district, Himachal Pradesh, on Monday afternoon, where a speeding car crashed into a toll barrier, resulting in two fatalities and one injury, according to police reports.

The incident unfolded in Ajouli village, located on the Nangal-Santokhgarh road, as the car slammed into a toll barrier cabin. This tragic event led to the deaths of two workers who were inside having lunch. The cabin was reportedly blown apart by the force of the collision, as confirmed by authorities.

The victims have been identified as Ranjit Singh and Parwinder Singh, residents of Amb and Nalagarh, respectively. The injured individual, Soni Kapila, has been directed to PGI for further treatment. An official investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)