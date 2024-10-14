Left Menu

Tragic Railway Accidents Spark Urgent Safety Review

The Railway Board undertakes a crucial safety review following the deaths of four technicians in train accidents. The Indian Railways Signal and Telecom Maintainers' Union has voiced concerns over inadequate safety measures, equipment shortages, and the need for additional staff to prevent further tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal safety review, the Railway Board is addressing the alarming fatalities among track and signal technicians, following the deaths of four staff members in a single week. The staff were tragically killed while rectifying faults in the signalling system across different railway divisions.

During discussions with the Indian Railways Signal and Telecom Maintainers' Union (IRSTMU), critical issues were raised, including equipment shortages, insufficient staff, and the need for a dedicated night duty failure rectification team. The IRSTMU emphasized the need for walkie-talkies and additional personnel to ensure timely alerts about incoming trains.

These tragic incidents have drawn attention to the urgent need for safety enhancements. Union members have demanded a ban on mobile phone use during track work and highlighted the necessity for a 'Risk and Hardship allowance'. An appeal to the Railway Board for swift actions and the implementation of safety measures has been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

