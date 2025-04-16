Race to Host the Centenary Commonwealth Games: The Global Bidding Battle

The Commonwealth Games' centenary edition in 2030 has sparked a global bidding war, drawing interest from India, Canada, Nigeria, and two other unnamed countries. Commonwealth Sport (CWS) confirmed this competitive lineup on Wednesday, highlighting the international interest in hosting these prestigious games.

According to CWS, India has joined the fray, aiming to bring the Games to Gujarat, a move that complements its bid for the 2036 Olympics. Accompanied by an endorsement from India's sports ministry, their proposal reflects the nation's commitment to securing the event amid global interest.

Commonwealth Sport CEO Katie Sadleir expressed delight at the enthusiasm from four of the six regions, underscoring the Games' significance as a premier multi-sport event, akin to the Olympics or Paralympics. Past challenges, including financial constraints that led to Victoria's withdrawal from hosting the 2026 Games, highlight the evolving landscape and importance of sustainable event planning.

