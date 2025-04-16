Race to Host the Centenary Commonwealth Games: The Global Bidding Battle
India is vying to host the centenary Commonwealth Games in 2030, competing against Canada, Nigeria, and two other countries. Commonwealth Sport announced the bids, emphasizing global interest in hosting the Games. India previously hosted the event in 2010 in New Delhi.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Commonwealth Games' centenary edition in 2030 has sparked a global bidding war, drawing interest from India, Canada, Nigeria, and two other unnamed countries. Commonwealth Sport (CWS) confirmed this competitive lineup on Wednesday, highlighting the international interest in hosting these prestigious games.
According to CWS, India has joined the fray, aiming to bring the Games to Gujarat, a move that complements its bid for the 2036 Olympics. Accompanied by an endorsement from India's sports ministry, their proposal reflects the nation's commitment to securing the event amid global interest.
Commonwealth Sport CEO Katie Sadleir expressed delight at the enthusiasm from four of the six regions, underscoring the Games' significance as a premier multi-sport event, akin to the Olympics or Paralympics. Past challenges, including financial constraints that led to Victoria's withdrawal from hosting the 2026 Games, highlight the evolving landscape and importance of sustainable event planning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh on Track to Become India's Largest Economy by 2030
India Weaves a Future: Textile 2030 Vision Embraces Tech and Tradition
Zambia's Push for Solar Mini-Grids to Expand Electricity Access by 2030
India's Semiconductor Surge: A USD 150 Billion Market by 2030
UEFA President Denounces Proposal to Expand 2030 World Cup