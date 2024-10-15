Exclusive Talks, Budget Cuts, and Apologies: Major Financial Moves Unfold

In a significant development, Dovid Efune, owner of the New York Sun, has entered exclusive talks to acquire the UK's Telegraph in a deal valued at $550 million. The media executive now has six weeks to finalize the acquisition of the national newspaper, marking a strategic move in the media sector.

Meanwhile, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced a budget reduction for the National Wealth Fund, despite ongoing efforts to draw private investment aimed at decarbonizing the British economy. This decision comes as part of a rebranding strategy, transforming the UK Infrastructure Bank into the National Wealth Fund.

Additionally, Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo has publicly apologized following a breach incident where a disloyal employee unlawfully accessed over 6,000 accounts, including those of high-profile individuals like Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. In another major financial move, TPG and Blackstone are collaborating on a joint bid for eyecare company Bausch + Lomb, making it a potentially significant buyout of the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)