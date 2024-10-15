Anticipated Biopic 'Karmayogi Aaba Saheb' Set for Release

The much-awaited film 'Karmayogi Aaba Saheb' is poised to make its worldwide debut on October 25, 2024, in both Hindi and Marathi languages. Centered on the life and legacy of the former Maharashtra cabinet minister V. Aaba Saheb and Ganpatrao Deshmukh, the film portrays the influential roles they played in the region's political landscape.

This cinematic project, spearheaded by writer and director Altaf Dadasaheb Shaikh, was commemorated with an inaugural poster unveiling by Dadasaheb Jadhavrao, a key figure in Maharashtra's agricultural sector and Aaba Saheb's former cabinet colleague. The director presented a framed poster to Jadhavrao, marking a significant pre-release milestone for the film.

Ahead of its anticipated release, 'Karmayogi Aaba Saheb' has raked in accolades, securing three international awards and earning a spot in the World Book Record. The film has also garnered nominations at prestigious international film festivals and has been showcased in various countries, amplifying the anticipation amongst film aficionados worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)