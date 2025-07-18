Star-Studded Juries Announced for Venice Film Festival's 82nd Edition

The Venice Film Festival has announced its official juries for the 82nd edition, taking place from August 27 to September 6. The main jury features Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres, Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof, French director Stephane Brize, Italian director Maura Delpero, Palme d'Or recipient Cristian Mungiu, and Chinese actress Zhao Tao, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As previously revealed, two-time Oscar-winning director Alexander Payne will preside over the jury as president. Payne has previously shown a film in Venice, with his work 'Downsizing' debuting there in 2017. Apart from selecting the Golden Lion for Best Film, the jury will also award the Silver Lion Grand Jury prize, Silver Lions for Best Director, the Coppa Volpi for Best Actor and Actress, the festival's Best Screenplay Award, a Special Jury Prize, and the Marcello Mastroianni Award for Best Young Actor or Actress.

Additionally, Venice announced that the Horizons jury will be chaired by French director and screenwriter Julia Ducournau. She will be accompanied by Italian director and video artist Yuri Ancarani, Argentine film critic Fernando Enrique Juan Lima, Australian director Shannon Murphy, and U.S. artist and filmmaker RaMell Ross. (ANI)

