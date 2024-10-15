Left Menu

Bomb Threat Delays Air India Express Flight

An Air India Express flight from Jaipur to Bengaluru was delayed after a bomb threat from an unverified social media account. The plane, carrying 132 passengers, landed safely at Ayodhya. Security protocols were activated, and the scheduled departure was rescheduled following government directives.

Updated: 15-10-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:28 IST
An Air India Express flight en route from Jaipur to Bengaluru was delayed on Tuesday, following a bomb threat from an unverified social media account, according to officials.

Vinod Kumar, director of Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, confirmed the emergency situation, stating that the flight safely landed in Ayodhya before continuing to Bengaluru after necessary security checks.

The Bomb Threat Assessment Committee immediately enacted security protocols, ensuring passenger safety. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-Max 8, carried 132 passengers and was delayed from its scheduled 2:55 pm departure to 5 pm for further inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

