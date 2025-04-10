Left Menu

Maharashtra Fast-Tracks Infrastructure With Eco-friendly Initiatives

Maharashtra forest minister Ganesh Naik announced expedited clearances for infrastructure projects and initiatives to integrate technology in forest management. A collaboration with Reliance's Anant Ambani for an animal rescue project and plans for solar power utilization on degraded lands were also discussed, amidst a focus on preventing forest fires and man-animal conflicts.

Maharashtra's forest department is set to accelerate clearances for key infrastructure projects, particularly road constructions, as disclosed by Forest Minister Ganesh Naik. The announcement came following a comprehensive two-day review of the department's activities.

Naik revealed that infrastructure projects spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will receive priority approval. He instructed officials to remove hurdles blocking vital road works and related projects within forested areas.

The minister also highlighted ongoing talks to utilize degraded forest lands for solar power plants and a potential collaboration with Reliance's Anant Ambani for a unique animal rescue and rehabilitation project. Efforts include deploying drones and helicopters to manage forest fires and acquiring new enforcement tools to mitigate man-animal conflicts.

