Rajasthan Sub-Inspector Exam Scandal: Officer Arrested for Impersonation

An officer from the Rajasthan state administrative services has been detained as part of a widening investigation into malpractice in the 2021 sub-inspector recruitment exam. Arrested by the Special Operations Group, the officer allegedly posed as a dummy candidate for two individuals, exposing deep-rooted irregularities in the recruitment process.

The officer, identified as Hanumanaram, was serving as the subdivisional officer in Fatehgarh, Jaisalmer. He was apprehended and brought to Jaipur on Wednesday. The arrest is part of a broader probe by the Rajasthan Police, targeting fraudulent activities during the exam conducted from September 13-15, 2021, by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission.

The Special Operations Group has uncovered a network facilitating paper leaks and impersonation schemes. Trainee sub-inspectors and others have been arrested in connection with these scams. The arrested officer has been remanded in police custody and will face court proceedings soon as authorities delve deeper into the scandal.

