Karnataka Turmoil: Ashoka Criticizes Congress Governance
R Ashoka, the Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, strongly criticized the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, alleging a collapse of governance and rampant corruption. He highlighted the BJP's 'Janaakrosha Yatre' campaign against rising prices and alleged government failures.
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique, R Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, alleged that the administrative machinery under the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah has effectively collapsed due to rampant corruption and inefficiency.
Citing statements from economic advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy and Minister D Sudhakar that label Karnataka as a corruption hotbed, Ashoka condemned the government's performance, particularly in failing to implement guarantee schemes and deceiving the public.
The BJP's 16-day 'Janaakrosha Yatre' campaign highlights public outrage over rising prices and alleged fund mismanagement, with Ashoka accusing the Congress of governance deceit and questioning its leadership's longevity amidst speculation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Congress
- corruption
- Janaakrosha
- Yatre
- Siddaramaiah
- BJP
- Ashoka
- government
- opposition
ALSO READ
Mayawati Criticizes BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' for Minority Outreach
BJP MP Hails 'One Nation, One Election' Meeting as Fruitful
BJP Accuses West Bengal Government of Cover-Up in RG Kar Rape Case
Budget Battle: Aam Aadmi Party Challenges BJP's Schedule
BJP Leaders Reaffirm Safety and Inclusivity in Uttar Pradesh