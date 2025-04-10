Karnataka Turmoil: Ashoka Criticizes Congress Governance

In a scathing critique, R Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, alleged that the administrative machinery under the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah has effectively collapsed due to rampant corruption and inefficiency.

Citing statements from economic advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy and Minister D Sudhakar that label Karnataka as a corruption hotbed, Ashoka condemned the government's performance, particularly in failing to implement guarantee schemes and deceiving the public.

The BJP's 16-day 'Janaakrosha Yatre' campaign highlights public outrage over rising prices and alleged fund mismanagement, with Ashoka accusing the Congress of governance deceit and questioning its leadership's longevity amidst speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)