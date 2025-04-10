Left Menu

Real Madrid's Uphill Battle: Rallying After a Disastrous Turn

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti must rally his team after a series of setbacks including a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal. With their title defense faltering, Real Madrid faces a must-win situation against Alaves. Meanwhile, Barcelona remains unbeaten in 2025, thriving under manager Hansi Flick.

Updated: 10-04-2025 16:39 IST
Real Madrid's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, is facing a critical juncture as his team attempts to overcome recent setbacks. Following a crushing 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-final first leg, Ancelotti must inspire his players ahead of Sunday's crucial fixture against Alaves. A victory is imperative to halt a troubling three-game winless streak in all competitions.

The previous season saw Madrid dominate, capturing the Champions League and LaLiga titles with minimal losses. However, this term has been less forgiving, with the team already suffering 11 defeats. Barcelona, the current league leaders, continue to outperform their rivals, exacerbating Real's struggles. Ancelotti's squad needs a formidable comeback against Arsenal and pivotal wins against Barcelona to remain contenders.

Adding to the pressure, Barcelona's resurgence under Hansi Flick has brought them to a 23-game unbeaten streak. Their offense, spearheaded by stars Pedri, Lewandowski, Yamal, and Raphinha, boasts an extraordinary goal-scoring record this season, making them favorites for a treble. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid, trailing behind, fights to keep their slim title hopes alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

