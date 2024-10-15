Left Menu

India-Algeria Economic Ties: A New Frontier

President Droupadi Murmu highlights the potential for economic cooperation between India and Algeria, emphasizing shared values and growth opportunities. She stresses India's 'Make in India' initiative, her journey from Odisha's heartland to presidency, and India's commitment to digital transformation and women-led growth to bolster bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Algiers | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 16:47 IST
India-Algeria Economic Ties: A New Frontier
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Algeria

President Droupadi Murmu has called for strengthened economic collaboration between India and Algeria, citing the African nation's burgeoning growth as an opportunity for mutual gains.

Addressing the Algerian-Indian Economic Forum, President Murmu emphasized India's strides in 'Ease of Doing Business' and invited Algerian companies to participate in India's 'Make in India' initiatives.

The President shared her transformative journey from a challenging childhood in Odisha's heartland to becoming the first tribal and youngest person to hold India's highest office, illustrating her commitment to education and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024