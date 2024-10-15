India-Algeria Economic Ties: A New Frontier

President Droupadi Murmu has called for strengthened economic collaboration between India and Algeria, citing the African nation's burgeoning growth as an opportunity for mutual gains.

Addressing the Algerian-Indian Economic Forum, President Murmu emphasized India's strides in 'Ease of Doing Business' and invited Algerian companies to participate in India's 'Make in India' initiatives.

The President shared her transformative journey from a challenging childhood in Odisha's heartland to becoming the first tribal and youngest person to hold India's highest office, illustrating her commitment to education and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)