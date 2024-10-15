Cybersecurity Jobs Boom: A 14% Rise Amid Digital Expansion

The growing emphasis on data safety has resulted in a substantial 14% increase in job postings for cybersecurity professionals over the past year, as per a report by global job platform Indeed released on Tuesday. The report aggregates data from job listings and applicant clicks on its website between September 2023 and September 2024.

Sashi Kumar, Indeed India's Head of Sales, highlighted the report's findings, noting that as more aspects of life transition online, the demand for cybersecurity experts continues to rise. 'It's a rapidly expanding field offering numerous opportunities,' Kumar stated.

Regional data indicates that Bengaluru is at the forefront of cybersecurity job openings in India, holding nearly 10% of the listings. Delhi-NCR, with its dense corporate and governmental presence, follows at 4%, while positions in other regions like Hyderabad and Mumbai also reflect this upward trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)