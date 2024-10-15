Left Menu

Cybersecurity Jobs Boom: A 14% Rise Amid Digital Expansion

Job postings for cybersecurity experts have risen by 14% over the past year, driven by increased online activity and data safety concerns. Bengaluru leads in openings, followed by Delhi-NCR. The push for cybersecurity is largely due to the digital shift and the need to protect sensitive data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:09 IST
Cybersecurity Jobs Boom: A 14% Rise Amid Digital Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The growing emphasis on data safety has resulted in a substantial 14% increase in job postings for cybersecurity professionals over the past year, as per a report by global job platform Indeed released on Tuesday. The report aggregates data from job listings and applicant clicks on its website between September 2023 and September 2024.

Sashi Kumar, Indeed India's Head of Sales, highlighted the report's findings, noting that as more aspects of life transition online, the demand for cybersecurity experts continues to rise. 'It's a rapidly expanding field offering numerous opportunities,' Kumar stated.

Regional data indicates that Bengaluru is at the forefront of cybersecurity job openings in India, holding nearly 10% of the listings. Delhi-NCR, with its dense corporate and governmental presence, follows at 4%, while positions in other regions like Hyderabad and Mumbai also reflect this upward trend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024