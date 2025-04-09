Bengaluru Water Board Announces New Tariff Hikes Amid Rising Costs

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) announced plans to revise water tariffs, Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar stated, aiming to manage increasing expenditures. An official order detailing the new rates will be issued on April 10.

Presently, the board faces a monthly deficit of Rs 80 crore, as it incurs expenses of Rs 200 crore while collecting only Rs 120 crore. This tariff increase, termed as a rational and modest revision, is designed to bridge this gap and optimize service delivery.

Tariff hikes will vary based on consumption levels, impacting both domestic and non-domestic users. An annual 3% tariff increase starting April 1 each year has also been approved, in line with recommendations from the Karnataka State Administrative Reforms Commission. The new rates will be reflected in bills from May.

(With inputs from agencies.)