Left Menu

Bengaluru Water Board Announces New Tariff Hikes Amid Rising Costs

To cover increasing costs, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board plans to raise water tariffs from April. These hikes aim to bridge a monthly financial deficit of Rs 80 crore. An annual 3% tariff enhancement is also planned following state recommendations, with new rates effective from May bills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:22 IST
Bengaluru Water Board Announces New Tariff Hikes Amid Rising Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) announced plans to revise water tariffs, Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar stated, aiming to manage increasing expenditures. An official order detailing the new rates will be issued on April 10.

Presently, the board faces a monthly deficit of Rs 80 crore, as it incurs expenses of Rs 200 crore while collecting only Rs 120 crore. This tariff increase, termed as a rational and modest revision, is designed to bridge this gap and optimize service delivery.

Tariff hikes will vary based on consumption levels, impacting both domestic and non-domestic users. An annual 3% tariff increase starting April 1 each year has also been approved, in line with recommendations from the Karnataka State Administrative Reforms Commission. The new rates will be reflected in bills from May.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025