Left Menu

Gujarat Unveils Ambitious Textile Policy 2024 with Rs 30,000 Crore Investment Target

The Gujarat government has introduced its new textile policy, aiming to attract a Rs 30,000 crore investment to the state. This policy envisions making Gujarat a global technical textile hub and includes provisions for higher income for women's self-help groups, alongside numerous fiscal incentives and subsidies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:33 IST
Gujarat Unveils Ambitious Textile Policy 2024 with Rs 30,000 Crore Investment Target
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Gujarat government announced a comprehensive new textile policy, promising a range of subsidies and financial incentives for entrepreneurs interested in setting up units in the state.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while revealing the 'Gujarat Textile Policy 2024' in Gandhinagar, stated that the initiative anticipates bringing in Rs 30,000 crore in investments for the textile sector. This policy marks the continuation from the preceding five-year framework launched in 2019, which concluded recently.

The policy is strategically focused on garments, technical textiles, and man-made fibre production, placing particular importance on technical textiles crucial for industries such as automotive, healthcare, and infrastructure. It includes substantial fiscal incentives to motivate business growth in the sector, such as capital and interest subsidies, power tariff reduction, payroll support, and more for self-help groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024