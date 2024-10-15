Left Menu

Local Talent on Track: India's Metro Consultancy Revolution

India's consultancy sector for infrastructure, particularly metro systems, remains dominated by European firms despite local manufacturing efforts. Government support is crucial for Indian firms, which have shown capability in projects like the High-Speed Railway. Investment in rail infrastructure has dramatically increased, with significant financial commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:56 IST
Local Talent on Track: India's Metro Consultancy Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

Despite a concerted push for local manufacturing, India's consultancy sector in metro infrastructure projects continues to be dominated by European companies, an expert noted on Tuesday. This situation persists even amid the government's Atmanirbhar initiative, which seeks to bolster domestic production and capabilities.

Rajeev Jain, former Director General of PIB, emphasized the need for governmental support to empower Indian consultancy firms. Highlighting significant projects, he cited the High-Speed Railway project where Indian companies, such as Tata Consulting Engineers and Aarvee Associates, successfully secured contracts, demonstrating their proficiency in handling complex infrastructure endeavors.

Speaking at the Urban Infra Business Summit and Awards 2024, Jain also noted a substantial increase in investment within the railway sector, with capital expenditure climbing by 77 percent over the last five years to reach Rs 2.62 lakh crore. Initiatives like 'Make in India' have already begun encouraging the local production of train components and signaling systems, further supporting the country's vision for self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024