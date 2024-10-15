Local Talent on Track: India's Metro Consultancy Revolution

Despite a concerted push for local manufacturing, India's consultancy sector in metro infrastructure projects continues to be dominated by European companies, an expert noted on Tuesday. This situation persists even amid the government's Atmanirbhar initiative, which seeks to bolster domestic production and capabilities.

Rajeev Jain, former Director General of PIB, emphasized the need for governmental support to empower Indian consultancy firms. Highlighting significant projects, he cited the High-Speed Railway project where Indian companies, such as Tata Consulting Engineers and Aarvee Associates, successfully secured contracts, demonstrating their proficiency in handling complex infrastructure endeavors.

Speaking at the Urban Infra Business Summit and Awards 2024, Jain also noted a substantial increase in investment within the railway sector, with capital expenditure climbing by 77 percent over the last five years to reach Rs 2.62 lakh crore. Initiatives like 'Make in India' have already begun encouraging the local production of train components and signaling systems, further supporting the country's vision for self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)