Left Menu

Munaf Patel Penalized for IPL Code Breach During Thrilling Match

Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel faced a fine and demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during an intense game against Rajasthan Royals. The incident involved an argument with a match official, and Patel accepted the Match Referee's sanction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 13:26 IST
Munaf Patel Penalized for IPL Code Breach During Thrilling Match
Munaf Patel
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals' bowling coach, former cricketer Munaf Patel, has been fined 25% of his match fee and received a demerit point for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct. The breach occurred during an intense match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The match, which ended in a nail-biting Super Over after both teams scored 188 runs, witnessed Patel's infraction under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code. This violation pertains to conduct contrary to the spirit of the game, although specifics of the incident remain undisclosed.

Speculation suggests that Patel's penalty resulted from an argument with a match official. Patel's encounter involved an attempt to send a player onto the field without official approval. As a member of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team under MS Dhoni, Patel took over as Delhi Capitals' bowling coach last year, replacing James Hopes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025