Munaf Patel Penalized for IPL Code Breach During Thrilling Match
Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel faced a fine and demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during an intense game against Rajasthan Royals. The incident involved an argument with a match official, and Patel accepted the Match Referee's sanction.
Delhi Capitals' bowling coach, former cricketer Munaf Patel, has been fined 25% of his match fee and received a demerit point for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct. The breach occurred during an intense match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
The match, which ended in a nail-biting Super Over after both teams scored 188 runs, witnessed Patel's infraction under Article 2.20 of the IPL Code. This violation pertains to conduct contrary to the spirit of the game, although specifics of the incident remain undisclosed.
Speculation suggests that Patel's penalty resulted from an argument with a match official. Patel's encounter involved an attempt to send a player onto the field without official approval. As a member of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team under MS Dhoni, Patel took over as Delhi Capitals' bowling coach last year, replacing James Hopes.
