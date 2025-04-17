Koragajja Set to Break Musical and Cinematic Boundaries with Revolutionary Soundtrack

The competition to secure audio rights from South-based audio firms has intensified, marking a notable shift in the music industry landscape, as stated by producer Trivikram Sapalya. The film 'Koragajja' is creating waves with its unique soundtrack, composed by Gopi Sundar, and features an all-star lineup of vocalists including Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Directed by Sahitya Akademi Award-winner Sudheer Attavar, 'Koragajja' narrates the tale of a principal deity venerated in the Karavali region and beyond. The film explores an indigenous youth's mystical transformation 800 years ago, with Gopi Sundar's music comprising groundbreaking compositions that transcend conventional frameworks.

With six distinct songs, the film's soundtrack, written by Attavar, incorporates diverse styles and languages, marking a pioneering musical venture. The film stands out from other cultural narratives, promising a captivating cinematic journey with a distinguished cast and a proficient technical team, poised to redefine industry standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)