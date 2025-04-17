Left Menu

Koragajja Set to Break Musical and Cinematic Boundaries with Revolutionary Soundtrack

The film 'Koragajja', directed by Sudheer Attavar, is garnering attention for its unique musical composition by Gopi Sundar. The soundtrack features renowned singers and introduces a new musical genre, inspired by the cultural richness of Karnataka and Kerala. The film, releasing in multiple languages, promises to be a cinematic marvel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 13:26 IST
Koragajja Set to Break Musical and Cinematic Boundaries with Revolutionary Soundtrack
Renowned south Composer Gopi Sundar says Sudheer Attavar's film KORAGAJJA, allowed to invent new genre. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The competition to secure audio rights from South-based audio firms has intensified, marking a notable shift in the music industry landscape, as stated by producer Trivikram Sapalya. The film 'Koragajja' is creating waves with its unique soundtrack, composed by Gopi Sundar, and features an all-star lineup of vocalists including Shreya Ghoshal and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Directed by Sahitya Akademi Award-winner Sudheer Attavar, 'Koragajja' narrates the tale of a principal deity venerated in the Karavali region and beyond. The film explores an indigenous youth's mystical transformation 800 years ago, with Gopi Sundar's music comprising groundbreaking compositions that transcend conventional frameworks.

With six distinct songs, the film's soundtrack, written by Attavar, incorporates diverse styles and languages, marking a pioneering musical venture. The film stands out from other cultural narratives, promising a captivating cinematic journey with a distinguished cast and a proficient technical team, poised to redefine industry standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

