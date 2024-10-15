Left Menu

Nirmala Sitharaman's Diplomatic Voyage to Fortify Ties with Mexico and the USA

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to visit Mexico and the USA. Her engagements include strengthening economic ties in Mexico, attending global financial meetings in the USA, and promoting India's investment potential. Key events include addressing tech leaders in Mexico and participating in key global discussions in the USA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 18:57 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is embarking on a significant diplomatic tour of Mexico and the USA, starting October 16. Her visit marks a pivotal moment in India-Mexico relations, as she focuses on enhancing economic and financial ties.

In Mexico, Sitharaman's itinerary includes a Tech Leaders' Roundtable in Guadalajara and a keynote address at the India-Mexico Trade Summit in Mexico City. Her discussions will center on economic cooperation and investment opportunities.

The United States leg involves high-profile meetings, including IMF and World Bank annual gatherings, G20 events, and discussions on global financial strategies. Her participation underscores India's growing role in international finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

