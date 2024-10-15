Seamless broadband connectivity has made India trusted partner of the world: Piyush Goyal

India is set to become a key provider of telecom services and secure, high-quality technological equipment to emerging economies, said Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, during the inauguration of the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly and the 8th edition of the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi.

In his address, Shri Goyal expressed confidence that India will lead global telecom supply chains, urging Indian companies to find innovative solutions for countries still lacking network connectivity. He emphasized India’s role in providing affordable digital technologies to the Global South and supporting the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of ensuring universal, affordable broadband access.

India as a ‘Trusted Partner’Highlighting India's advancements in network connectivity through the Digital India campaign, Goyal said the initiative, launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in 2015, has successfully bridged the rural-urban digital divide, earning India the reputation of a “Trusted Partner of the World.” He credited PM Modi’s visionary use of technology as a tool for good governance, creating business opportunities, and expanding economic activities.

The Minister also stressed that India's ability to maintain uninterrupted digital services during the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to its robust telecom infrastructure. He noted that this continuity ensured essential services, making India an attractive destination for global capability centers (GCCs) and international investments.

A Leader in Telecom InnovationGoyal underscored India’s leadership in telecom innovation, including the availability of cutting-edge equipment, services, and data solutions, putting it ahead of even developed countries in certain technological advancements. As India celebrated World Standards Day, the Minister emphasized the government’s focus on delivering high-quality goods and services that reflect the “India growth story.”

“All of India’s initiatives—whether in innovation, telecom, or manufacturing—will bear the mark of quality,” Goyal stated, noting that this commitment will strengthen India’s position as a global leader in digital technology.

"The Future Is Now": Democratizing TechnologyReferring to the event's theme, "The Future Is Now," Shri Goyal said India is not only shaping its own future but is also contributing to the global digital landscape. The integration of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and data analytics in India’s digital ecosystem is transforming the world, particularly in democratizing access to cutting-edge technology for underserved populations.

“India is recognized globally for its talent, innovation, and vast market potential," Goyal added, "and the country is playing a critical role in uniting the world through technology.”

India’s 5G and 6G AmbitionsPraising the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC), Goyal said India has made significant strides towards self-reliance in telecom technology. He highlighted that India launched 5G technology in tandem with global leaders and is positioning itself to spearhead the development of 6G technology.

Through the National Broadband Mission, Goyal confirmed that India will ensure 5G reaches even the remotest parts of the country, further boosting connectivity and economic development.

Honoring Dr. A.P.J. Abdul KalamOn the birth anniversary of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Goyal paid tribute to the former President's groundbreaking work in technology and his lasting impact on India's youth. Dr. Kalam’s contributions to cutting-edge research and his engagement with young people continue to inspire India’s technological journey, said the Minister.

By reinforcing its position as a global telecom leader, Goyal said India is prepared to support emerging economies and lead the world in affordable, high-quality, and secure telecom solutions.