End of Strike at Samsung India: Workers Return After Conciliation
The strike at Samsung India Electronics Ltd's plant in Sriperumbudur ended on Tuesday, with workers agreeing to return to work. The month-long protest involved around 1,100 employees, demanding wage revisions and better work conditions. The decision followed a conciliatory meeting arranged by the Tamil Nadu government's Labour Welfare Department.
The month-long strike by employees at Samsung India Electronics Ltd's plant in Sriperumbudur has concluded with workers agreeing to resume their duties, as announced by the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday.
Approximately 1,100 workers from a total workforce of 1,750 engaged in the strike that began on September 9, calling for wage revisions, enhanced working conditions, and official recognition of their union by the labour department.
The resolution came during a conciliatory meeting at the Labour Welfare Department, attended by representatives from Samsung India and the striking workers. It was agreed that no punitive actions would be taken against employees for participating in the strike.
