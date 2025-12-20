AI Innovation in Tamil Nadu: A New Dawn for Human-Wildlife Conflict Management
Tamil Nadu has launched an AI-powered command centre in Gudalur to manage human-wildlife conflicts. This initiative aims to reduce animal deaths and human-wildlife interaction risks with advanced monitoring while engaging local communities. The system is a model for future implementation in high-conflict areas across the state.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking move, Tamil Nadu has unveiled an Artificial Intelligence-powered command centre designed to address human-wildlife conflict, specifically targeting the issue within the Gudalur Forest Division. This innovative system leverages technology to protect both human and wildlife populations.
Implemented at a cost of Rs 6 crore, the centre operates round-the-clock, featuring surveillance systems and thermal cameras that enable the real-time detection of wildlife movement. The state-of-the-art solution is expected to diminish incidents of human casualties, livestock loss, and damage to property, particularly surrounding elephant corridors.
Officials note that this proactive approach, involving local community engagement and scientific analytics, will serve as a template for future conflict-prone areas in Tamil Nadu. The project signifies a significant shift towards predictive and preventive wildlife management, potentially setting new standards for ecological conservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Collision: Seven Elephants Killed by Rajdhani Express in Assam
8 elephants killed after being hit by Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam's Hojai dist in wee hours of Saturday: Forest official.
Assam Cabinet Paves Way for Progress: Sports Empowerment, Environmental Conservation, and Infrastructure Development
Tamil Nadu Strengthens Marine Conservation with Elite Force
Rajasthan's Green Revolution: Championing Environmental Conservation