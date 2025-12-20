Left Menu

AI Innovation in Tamil Nadu: A New Dawn for Human-Wildlife Conflict Management

Tamil Nadu has launched an AI-powered command centre in Gudalur to manage human-wildlife conflicts. This initiative aims to reduce animal deaths and human-wildlife interaction risks with advanced monitoring while engaging local communities. The system is a model for future implementation in high-conflict areas across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 20:23 IST
In a groundbreaking move, Tamil Nadu has unveiled an Artificial Intelligence-powered command centre designed to address human-wildlife conflict, specifically targeting the issue within the Gudalur Forest Division. This innovative system leverages technology to protect both human and wildlife populations.

Implemented at a cost of Rs 6 crore, the centre operates round-the-clock, featuring surveillance systems and thermal cameras that enable the real-time detection of wildlife movement. The state-of-the-art solution is expected to diminish incidents of human casualties, livestock loss, and damage to property, particularly surrounding elephant corridors.

Officials note that this proactive approach, involving local community engagement and scientific analytics, will serve as a template for future conflict-prone areas in Tamil Nadu. The project signifies a significant shift towards predictive and preventive wildlife management, potentially setting new standards for ecological conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

