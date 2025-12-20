AI Innovation in Tamil Nadu: A New Dawn for Human-Wildlife Conflict Management

In a groundbreaking move, Tamil Nadu has unveiled an Artificial Intelligence-powered command centre designed to address human-wildlife conflict, specifically targeting the issue within the Gudalur Forest Division. This innovative system leverages technology to protect both human and wildlife populations.

Implemented at a cost of Rs 6 crore, the centre operates round-the-clock, featuring surveillance systems and thermal cameras that enable the real-time detection of wildlife movement. The state-of-the-art solution is expected to diminish incidents of human casualties, livestock loss, and damage to property, particularly surrounding elephant corridors.

Officials note that this proactive approach, involving local community engagement and scientific analytics, will serve as a template for future conflict-prone areas in Tamil Nadu. The project signifies a significant shift towards predictive and preventive wildlife management, potentially setting new standards for ecological conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)