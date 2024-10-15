Left Menu

Tata AIA Life Nets Rs 25 Crore Premium through Tata Neu App

Tata AIA Life achieved a significant milestone by securing Rs 25 crore in annualised premium through the Tata Neu App in just three months. Customers can access insurance policies with ease. Meanwhile, Mastercard relocated 6,000 employees to Pune, and Careedge assigned its first ESG rating to ESAF. Birla Carbon launched its first Asia Post Treatment plant in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:34 IST
Tata AIA Life Insurance has successfully netted an impressive annualised premium worth Rs 25 crore in a mere three months via the Tata Neu App, highlighting the growing trend of digital insurance platforms. The app facilitates consumers in obtaining insurance policies with just three simple clicks.

In other business news, Mastercard has shifted its cohort of 6,000 technologists and engineers to a new, expansive facility in Pune. This move not only consolidates operations but also underscores Pune's status as the company's largest workforce globally, complemented by tech hubs across numerous international locations.

Additionally, Careedge ESG Ratings initiated its first Environment, Social, and Governance evaluation for ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited, assigning a noteworthy score. Meanwhile, Birla Carbon marked a significant expansion with the inauguration of its first Asia Post Treatment plant situated in Patalganga, near Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

