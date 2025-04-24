Left Menu

Sebi's New ESG Rating Rules: Clarity and Transparency Boost

India's markets regulator, Sebi, has revised the framework for ESG Rating Providers (ERPs), mandating increased transparency, especially for those using a subscriber-pays model. These rules require simultaneous sharing of ESG reports with both subscribers and the rated issuer. This aims to ensure clarity and mitigate potential conflicts of interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:01 IST
Sebi's New ESG Rating Rules: Clarity and Transparency Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has introduced significant changes in the regulatory framework concerning ESG Rating Providers, specifically targeting those operating under a subscriber-pays model. This move is aimed at enhancing transparency and stakeholder trust.

Under this new policy, ESG Rating Providers are obligated to share their rating reports with both subscribers and the rated entity or issuer at the same time, ensuring that all parties have access to the same information. This approach is intended to enhance fairness and provide an opportunity for comprehensive feedback within two working days.

Furthermore, Sebi has mandated the disclosure of related policies on ERPs' websites and provided guidelines to prevent conflict of interest. By mandating these changes, Sebi hopes to cement the reliability and integrity of ESG ratings in the financial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025