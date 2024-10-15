Left Menu

Railway Mobilizes Massive Workforce for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Railway Board has requested over 1600 additional staff for effective crowd management and passenger amenities during the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, set to occur from January 13-26 in Prayagraj. Both the North Central and North Eastern Railway zones are coordinating to meet staffing requirements for this large-scale religious event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Railway Board has made a significant call for over 1600 additional staff to ensure seamless management of passenger amenities and crowds during the highly anticipated Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, scheduled to take place from January 13 to 26 in Prayagraj.

Given that Prayagraj and its surrounding districts fall under the jurisdiction of two railway zones—North Central Railway (NCR) and North Eastern Railway (NER)—the Railway Board has instructed all zones to contribute essential staff such as booking clerks, ticket clerks, and commercial managers to assist in the smooth organization of the event.

The board's communication specifies a need for 1471 additional staff and five officers for the NCR zone, and 270 staff and five officers for the NER zone, all needed from the commercial department. With extensive participation expected during the main bathing days, the board emphasized full staffing on these dates, augmented by 30% staffing on other days. The Railway Ministry has also pledged Rs 933 crore for infrastructure improvements and plans to deploy 992 special trains for the event.

