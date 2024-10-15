Left Menu

Relief for Samsung: Tamil Nadu Plant Strike Ends After 37 Days

Samsung's Tamil Nadu plant strike, which involved 1,100 workers demanding better conditions and union recognition, ended after 37 days. The strike concluded following discussions involving the state government, workers' representatives, and Samsung management. Samsung agreed to meet most demands, though union recognition remains unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:30 IST
Relief for Samsung: Tamil Nadu Plant Strike Ends After 37 Days
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for consumer electronics giant Samsung, a 37-day strike at its Tamil Nadu plant has come to an end. The strike, involving over 1,100 workers, concluded after detailed discussions among the workers' representatives, Tamil Nadu government officials, and Samsung management.

According to a statement from the Tamil Nadu government, various departments facilitated meetings over several stages, leading to an agreement. Samsung India's spokesperson welcomed the Center of Indian Trade Unions' (CITU) decision to call off the strike and assured no punitive action against employees who participated in the protest.

The strike, described by Samsung as 'illegal,' was primarily to demand better wages, improved working conditions, and formal union recognition. While Samsung conceded to most demands, the issue of union recognition remains unaddressed. The plant, a significant contributor to Samsung's revenue, will resume normal operations immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024