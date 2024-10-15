Relief for Samsung: Tamil Nadu Plant Strike Ends After 37 Days

In a significant development for consumer electronics giant Samsung, a 37-day strike at its Tamil Nadu plant has come to an end. The strike, involving over 1,100 workers, concluded after detailed discussions among the workers' representatives, Tamil Nadu government officials, and Samsung management.

According to a statement from the Tamil Nadu government, various departments facilitated meetings over several stages, leading to an agreement. Samsung India's spokesperson welcomed the Center of Indian Trade Unions' (CITU) decision to call off the strike and assured no punitive action against employees who participated in the protest.

The strike, described by Samsung as 'illegal,' was primarily to demand better wages, improved working conditions, and formal union recognition. While Samsung conceded to most demands, the issue of union recognition remains unaddressed. The plant, a significant contributor to Samsung's revenue, will resume normal operations immediately.

(With inputs from agencies.)