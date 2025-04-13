Lost and Found: A Heartwarming Reunion at the Border
Venkata Rao, a 50-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, was reunited with his family after being found near the International Border in Akhnoor sector. Missing for three months, his return brought joy to his family. The Border Security Force emphasized its dedication to both border security and social responsibility.
- Country:
- India
The Border Security Force (BSF) recently played a vital role in reuniting a missing man, Venkata Rao, with his family. Found wandering near the International Border in Akhnoor sector, Rao had been missing for three months, causing concern among his loved ones.
Discovered during a routine check on March 31, 2025, Rao was unable to share complete information about his whereabouts. BSF officers, however, put in extra effort to identify and connect him with his family in Andhra Pradesh.
The reunion has been celebrated not only as a relief for Rao's family but also as an affirmation of the BSF's dual focus on maintaining border security and fulfilling its social responsibilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
