Left Menu

Lost and Found: A Heartwarming Reunion at the Border

Venkata Rao, a 50-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, was reunited with his family after being found near the International Border in Akhnoor sector. Missing for three months, his return brought joy to his family. The Border Security Force emphasized its dedication to both border security and social responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-04-2025 11:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 11:04 IST
Lost and Found: A Heartwarming Reunion at the Border
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) recently played a vital role in reuniting a missing man, Venkata Rao, with his family. Found wandering near the International Border in Akhnoor sector, Rao had been missing for three months, causing concern among his loved ones.

Discovered during a routine check on March 31, 2025, Rao was unable to share complete information about his whereabouts. BSF officers, however, put in extra effort to identify and connect him with his family in Andhra Pradesh.

The reunion has been celebrated not only as a relief for Rao's family but also as an affirmation of the BSF's dual focus on maintaining border security and fulfilling its social responsibilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025