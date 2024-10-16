Left Menu

FAA Launches Audit Amid Runway Safety Concerns

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is auditing runway incursion risks at the 45 busiest U.S. airports after multiple near-miss incidents. The review will assess risk profiles and identify gaps in procedures and equipment. Expected to conclude by 2025, it aims to enhance aviation safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-10-2024 00:45 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 00:45 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced an audit into runway incursion risks at the 45 busiest airports in the United States. This decision follows a string of alarming near-miss incidents, underscoring the importance of enhancing aviation safety.

In a recent incident, the National Transportation Safety Board reported that an Alaska Airlines flight was cleared for takeoff on the same Nashville runway that a Southwest Airlines plane had been permitted to cross. This highlighted significant communication gaps within air-traffic control procedures.

The FAA's audit will analyze risk profiles at each airport, scrutinize procedures, equipment, and processes, and offer recommendations for safety improvements. FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker noted a 50% drop in serious runway incursions but emphasized the need for continued vigilance in air-traffic control operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

