FAA Launches Audit Amid Runway Safety Concerns

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced an audit into runway incursion risks at the 45 busiest airports in the United States. This decision follows a string of alarming near-miss incidents, underscoring the importance of enhancing aviation safety.

In a recent incident, the National Transportation Safety Board reported that an Alaska Airlines flight was cleared for takeoff on the same Nashville runway that a Southwest Airlines plane had been permitted to cross. This highlighted significant communication gaps within air-traffic control procedures.

The FAA's audit will analyze risk profiles at each airport, scrutinize procedures, equipment, and processes, and offer recommendations for safety improvements. FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker noted a 50% drop in serious runway incursions but emphasized the need for continued vigilance in air-traffic control operations.

