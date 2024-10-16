Left Menu

Tanishq Unveils Exquisite Nav-Raani Collection: A Festive Tribute to Modern Queens

Tanishq, India's leading jewelry brand, launches the Nav-Raani collection, inspired by regal courts and palaces. This collection embraces modern and classical design elements, perfect for the festive season. Master artisan techniques complement contemporary artistry, celebrating women's elegance and strength. It offers luxury at diverse price points.

Featuring Intricate Craftsmanship that Merges Tradition with Modern Elegance. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the festive season approaches, Tanishq, synonymous with high-quality jewelry in India, unveils the Nav-Raani Collection. This new line honors the modern-day queen, combining bold modernity with timeless elegance. Inspired by royal courts and majestic palaces, the collection redefines traditional jewelry with contemporary flair.

The Nav-Raani collection showcases exceptional craftsmanship with techniques like Kundan in Badhroom setting, mirror glass enamel work, and colored Kundan with ombre finishes. Intricate Jaali patterns, Ras Rava techniques, and Chandak motifs enhance each piece's opulence, offering a perfect blend of regal and modern styles, capturing the grace of royal jewelry.

Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer at Titan Company Limited, describes the collection as a testament to both intricate craftsmanship and the spirit of modern women. Tanishq's Nav-Raani Collection goes beyond adornment, celebrating women's regal essence and is perfect for Diwali gifting, making luxury accessible while preserving heritage and modern elegance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

