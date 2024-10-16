Left Menu

Jet Airways Ownership Saga Awaits Supreme Court Verdict

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment on a plea by State Bank of India and other creditors contesting the NCLAT's decision favoring the transfer of Jet Airways' ownership to the Jalan Kalrock Consortium. Despite delays and financial disputes, the consortium has fulfilled its financial commitments and eyes a 2024 relaunch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:37 IST
Jet Airways Ownership Saga Awaits Supreme Court Verdict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court reserved its verdict on a plea by State Bank of India and fellow creditors challenging the NCLAT's ruling that endorsed the transfer of Jet Airways' ownership to the Jalan Kalrock Consortium.

The decision came after hearing submissions from Additional Solicitor General N Venkatraman and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the banks and the consortium, respectively. At the heart of the matter are disputes over payments and commitments under the resolution plan.

Despite facing delays, the consortium claims it has completed necessary financial contributions. Jet Airways, grounded since 2019, plans to resume operations by 2024, having undergone an insolvency resolution process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024