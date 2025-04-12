Left Menu

Dharma's Role in a Modern World: Insight from RSS Chief

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes the importance of dharma as a pathway to happiness despite life's temptations. Speaking at a temple event in Gujarat, he warns against religious conversions motivated by greed or fear, advocating for centers that uphold spiritual values and uplift communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Valsad | Updated: 12-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant address, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat underscored the role of dharma in guiding individuals to happiness, urging people to resist the lure of greed and temptation. Speaking at the Shree Bhav Bhaveshwar Mahadev Temple in Gujarat, Bhagwat highlighted the dangers of religious conversions influenced by material desires or fear.

Bhagwat emphasized the necessity of maintaining religious conduct and staying true to one's faith, using the Mahabharata's Duryodhan as a cautionary tale of greed. He praised the establishment of 'temple' centers, which serve spiritual and communal functions, reflecting their historical significance in Indian society.

The importance of such centers, Bhagwat noted, extends beyond spiritual practices to economic contributions, as seen in events like the Maha Kumbh. He stressed that India's spiritual legacy plays a vital role on the world stage, making it crucial to support these institutions for the nation's and humanity's welfare.

