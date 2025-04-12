Left Menu

Dynamic Duo Leads with Impressive Opening Partnership, Falls Short in IPL Showdown

Skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan delivered explosive half-centuries during a 120-run opening stand before Lucknow Super Giants skillfully restricted Gujarat Titans to 180 for six in an IPL match. Despite initial dominance, GT faced rapid wicket losses, scoring only 60 runs in the last eight overs.

Updated: 12-04-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 17:40 IST
In a gripping IPL clash, skipper Shubman Gill along with Sai Sudharsan fired up an explosive start by notching half-centuries, creating a firm foundation during a 120-run opening partnership for Gujarat Titans.

This dynamic pairing's great performance was, however, tempered as Lucknow Super Giants pulled off an impressive comeback, restricting the Titans to a total of 180 for six, as previously established dominance waned dramatically, managing only 60 runs in the final eight overs.

The home bowlers staged a valiant fight back with strategic wickets, putting a brake on the high-scoring onslaught initiated by Gill and Sudharsan, leaving spectators at the edge of their seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

