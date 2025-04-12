Bommai Challenges Siddaramaiah on Dual Corruption Probes
Basavaraj Bommai criticized the Karnataka Cabinet for its SIT probe into 40% commission allegations against the past BJP government, demanding inclusion of claims against the current Congress-led administration. He accused CM Siddaramaiah's government of avoiding accountability and selectively addressing corruption claims.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Cabinet's move to establish a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine 40% commission allegations against the former BJP government has sparked controversy. Basavaraj Bommai, a prominent BJP leader, has demanded that the SIT also investigate 60% commission allegations against the present Congress-led administration.
The criticism comes in response to the Cabinet's decision, following the Justice Nagmohan Das Commission's report. Bommai insists that allegations from contractor associations against the current government be included in the probe, emphasizing transparency and accountability for both administrations.
The former Chief Minister also accused the Congress government of engaging in caste census politics. He expressed skepticism about the recent socio-economic survey, labeling it a guise for gathering caste data. Bommai's insistence on public accountability remains unwavering as he continues to question the government's motives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
