BRI Expansion: Strengthening Regional Cooperation Through Connectivity

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for expanding China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Islamabad. The BRI aims to boost regional cooperation by enhancing infrastructure. India's minister, while supporting cooperation, stressed mutual respect and sovereignty between the member states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move aimed at bolstering regional collaboration, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged for the expansion of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). He delivered this call during a significant meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) held in Islamabad, attended by representatives from 12 countries, including key players such as China, Russia, and India.

Prime Minister Sharif emphasized that China's flagship BRI projects like road, rail, and digital infrastructure should be expanded to promote regional integration. The BRI, known for its $1 trillion global infrastructure blueprint, seeks to connect Asia with Africa and Europe, despite concern from Western nations regarding its geopolitical implications.

During the meeting, India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar expressed support for regional cooperation, but stressed the importance of mutual respect, territorial integrity, and sovereignty. The SCO event witnessed diplomatic engagements and discussions on pressing regional issues, marking a significant diplomatic gathering in Islamabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

