BRI Expansion: Strengthening Regional Cooperation Through Connectivity

In a move aimed at bolstering regional collaboration, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged for the expansion of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). He delivered this call during a significant meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) held in Islamabad, attended by representatives from 12 countries, including key players such as China, Russia, and India.

Prime Minister Sharif emphasized that China's flagship BRI projects like road, rail, and digital infrastructure should be expanded to promote regional integration. The BRI, known for its $1 trillion global infrastructure blueprint, seeks to connect Asia with Africa and Europe, despite concern from Western nations regarding its geopolitical implications.

During the meeting, India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar expressed support for regional cooperation, but stressed the importance of mutual respect, territorial integrity, and sovereignty. The SCO event witnessed diplomatic engagements and discussions on pressing regional issues, marking a significant diplomatic gathering in Islamabad.

(With inputs from agencies.)